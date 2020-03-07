Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,974 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 20.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Seritage Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SRG opened at $30.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.39. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 5.87.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.