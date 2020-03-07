ShowHand (HAND) Price Down 26.6% This Week

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, ShowHand has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, Hotbit and IDEX. ShowHand has a market cap of $11,422.00 and $3,679.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

