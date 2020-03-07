Silent Notary Market Cap Hits $203,377.00 (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Silent Notary token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Bilaxy, DEx.top and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Silent Notary has a total market cap of $203,377.00 and approximately $45,115.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Silent Notary

Silent Notary’s genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, TOPBTC, Bilaxy, YoBit, DEx.top, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

