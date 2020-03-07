SnowGem Hits Market Cap of $542,719.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 9% against the dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $542,719.00 and approximately $122,962.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005072 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 22,883,800 coins and its circulating supply is 22,806,708 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

