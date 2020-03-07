Social Send (SEND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $69.00

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Social Send has traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $230,407.00 and $69.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Social Send alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017667 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004101 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004511 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 53,973,889 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io.

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.