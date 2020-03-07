SocialCoin (SOCC) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, SocialCoin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One SocialCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. SocialCoin has a total market capitalization of $2,874.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SocialCoin

SOCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk. SocialCoin’s official website is socc.network.

SocialCoin Coin Trading

SocialCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SocialCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SocialCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

