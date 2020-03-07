Somewhat Critical News Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Share Price

News articles about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Switch earned a media sentiment score of -1.04 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

SWCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

SWCH traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,987,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,894. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 177.02, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.52. Switch has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $17.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 924,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,543.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 850,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,458,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,778 shares of company stock worth $3,367,396. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

