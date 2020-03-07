SounDAC Reaches Market Cap of $63,763.00 (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, SounDAC has traded down 77.8% against the US dollar. SounDAC has a market capitalization of $63,763.00 and $62,073.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SounDAC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00041605 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000509 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001919 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SounDAC Profile

SounDAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io. SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html.

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

