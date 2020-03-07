S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Getting Very Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) have been trending very negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. S&P Global earned a media sentiment score of -3.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the business services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

SPGI stock traded down $7.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,513,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,346. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $194.95 and a 1-year high of $312.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.67.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $340.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.82.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

