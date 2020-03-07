SpeedCash (SCS) Price Hits $0.0150 on Major Exchanges

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One SpeedCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, SpeedCash has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. SpeedCash has a market capitalization of $8,639.00 and $2.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000092 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpeedCash Coin Profile

SpeedCash (SCS) is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpeedCash’s official website is www.scash.ml. SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia.

SpeedCash Coin Trading

SpeedCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpeedCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpeedCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

