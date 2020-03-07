Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) will post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.99.

SFM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.23. 2,251,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 60,143 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 166.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

