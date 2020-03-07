StableUSD (USDS) Price Hits $0.98 on Top Exchanges

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. StableUSD has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $665,752.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD token can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00010769 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD's total supply is 90,001,239,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,700,432 tokens. StableUSD's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

