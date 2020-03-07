Stakenet Price Hits $0.0572 on Top Exchanges (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, Stakenet has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000628 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. Stakenet has a market cap of $5.46 million and $327,346.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stakenet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00995523 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013021 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 104,389,182 coins and its circulating supply is 95,482,526 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet.

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakenet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.