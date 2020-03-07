Stakinglab (LABX) Price Reaches $0.0664 on Exchanges

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $26,905.00 and approximately $520.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00349112 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004933 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013513 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000976 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 2,778,094 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.