SteepCoin (STEEP) Trading Up 3.4% This Week

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 44.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $33,112.00 and $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005899 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001494 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

