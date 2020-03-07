Storj (STORJ) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Storj has a total market cap of $22.12 million and $2.05 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001786 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Liqui, Bittrex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Storj alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Storj

Storj was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. Storj’s official website is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Radar Relay, IDAX, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Huobi, Upbit, ABCC, IDEX, OKEx, Binance, Livecoin, Tidex, Poloniex, Liqui, CoinTiger and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.