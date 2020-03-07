Storm Price Tops $0.0014 (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last week, Storm has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Storm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex and IDEX. Storm has a market cap of $10.60 million and $2.23 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Storm

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,465,901,012 tokens. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, WazirX, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Radar Relay, YoBit, Bitbns, Coinnest, Bancor Network and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

