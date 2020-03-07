Super Zero (SERO) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Super Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE and Hotbit. Super Zero has a market capitalization of $25.76 million and approximately $19.05 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Super Zero has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00039155 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00410920 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012240 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011026 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012416 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001582 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Super Zero Profile

Super Zero (SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 242,783,949 coins. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash. The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

