Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) to announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Superior Industries International’s earnings. Superior Industries International posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Industries International will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Superior Industries International.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.21. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Superior Industries International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

NYSE SUP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 384,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,834. Superior Industries International has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $58.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 95,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

