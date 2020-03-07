Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.27 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 20.98%.

SUPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,505,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,717,000 after acquiring an additional 183,442 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 961,973 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,848,000 after purchasing an additional 358,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $16,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 621,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,192. The firm has a market cap of $957.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

