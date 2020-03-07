Swing Price Hits $0.0124 on Top Exchanges (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Swing has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Swing coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Swing has a market capitalization of $55,438.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001931 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

Swing is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,468,956 coins.

Swing Coin Trading

Swing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

