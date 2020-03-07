T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,348 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $126,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,700 shares of company stock worth $9,899,514. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.91.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.75. 2,183,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,392. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.26. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $95.07 and a twelve month high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

