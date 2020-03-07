T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $35,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 112.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,630,000 after acquiring an additional 600,368 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12,170.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 261,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 259,472 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,530.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,618,000 after acquiring an additional 149,508 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,030,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,364,000 after acquiring an additional 127,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 406,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,552,000 after acquiring an additional 117,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.91.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,899,514 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $116.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.26. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $95.07 and a 12-month high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

