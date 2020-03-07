Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.42. Tapestry reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tapestry from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 205,170 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 172,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,565,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,239,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.70. 4,719,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,647,305. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

