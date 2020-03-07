TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $127,749.00 and approximately $6,150.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001247 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000165 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/team.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

