Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.90% of Tennant worth $12,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tennant by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tennant by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tennant by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Tennant during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Tennant by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 984,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,736,000 after acquiring an additional 83,850 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TNC opened at $71.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.06.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.80 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TNC shares. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Tennant in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $997,644.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,050,861.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

