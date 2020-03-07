Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tesco earned a media sentiment score of -1.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Tesco’s analysis:

TSCDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS TSCDY traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,304,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. Tesco has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

