Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns News Impact Rating of -3.50

News stories about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been trending very negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a media sentiment score of -3.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the electric vehicle producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $710.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $556.00 to $808.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.42.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $21.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $703.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,524,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,427,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $707.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. Tesla has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total transaction of $68,869,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,536 shares of company stock valued at $75,296,629. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

