THORChain (RUNE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.20 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last week, THORChain has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $14.20 million and $735,334.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0990 or 0.00001085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,457,110 tokens. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

