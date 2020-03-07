ThoreCoin (THR) Market Cap Hits $153.57 Million

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for $1,771.53 or 0.19420116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 3% against the US dollar. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $153.57 million and $177,658.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com.

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

