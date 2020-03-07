TigerCash (TCH) Market Cap Tops $633,392.00

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One TigerCash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TigerCash has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. TigerCash has a total market cap of $633,392.00 and $8.54 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.79 or 0.02815007 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger.

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

