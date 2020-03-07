Trias (TRY) Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, Trias has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trias has a market cap of $2.15 million and $5.34 million worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trias token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,526,141 tokens. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trias’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one.

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

