Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 71,242 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Triumph Group worth $12,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Triumph Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Triumph Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of TGI opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.65. Triumph Group Inc has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $29.38.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.