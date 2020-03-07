TrustVerse Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.04 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. TrustVerse has a market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $55,460.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One TrustVerse token can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

TrustVerse Token Profile

TRV is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io.

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

