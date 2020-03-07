TTC (TTC) Market Cap Reaches $18.67 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. One TTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00000506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, BitForex, IDEX and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, TTC has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. TTC has a total market capitalization of $18.67 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TTC

TTC is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 861,928,049 coins and its circulating supply is 404,902,893 coins. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BitForex, IDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

