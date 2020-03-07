TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Hits $0.0000

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $582,754.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 67,311,512,743 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.