Twin River Worldwide (TRWH) & Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE: TRWH) is one of 36 public companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Twin River Worldwide to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Twin River Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Twin River Worldwide pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 50.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin River Worldwide 10.53% 19.06% 6.35% Twin River Worldwide Competitors 6.60% -25.26% 3.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Twin River Worldwide and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin River Worldwide 0 2 2 0 2.50 Twin River Worldwide Competitors 621 2265 2845 111 2.42

Twin River Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.91%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 32.40%. Given Twin River Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Twin River Worldwide is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Twin River Worldwide $523.58 million $71.44 million 12.53 Twin River Worldwide Competitors $3.64 billion $291.57 million 26.67

Twin River Worldwide’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Twin River Worldwide. Twin River Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Twin River Worldwide beats its peers on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Twin River Worldwide

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

