U Network (UUU) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $256,477.00

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One U Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, HADAX and DDEX. In the last seven days, U Network has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. U Network has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $256,477.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get U Network alerts:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 174.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About U Network

UUU is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. The official website for U Network is u.network. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ.

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DEx.top, DDEX, IDEX, HitBTC and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.