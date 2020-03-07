UGAS (UGAS) Price Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, UGAS has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. UGAS has a market cap of $3.94 million and $1.41 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS token can currently be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

