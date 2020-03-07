Ultiledger Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.68 Million (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Ultiledger token can now be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bytex and CoinEx. During the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $14.49 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ultiledger Profile

Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,818,853 tokens. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io.

Ultiledger Token Trading

Ultiledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and Bytex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

