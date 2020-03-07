Unikoin Gold Price Hits $0.0098 on Top Exchanges (UKG)

Unikoin Gold (CURRENCY:UKG) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Unikoin Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Radar Relay, Upbit and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Unikoin Gold has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Unikoin Gold has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $1,845.00 worth of Unikoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Unikoin Gold launched on September 25th, 2017. Unikoin Gold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,847,371 tokens. Unikoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @UnikoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unikoin Gold is /r/UnikoinGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com. The official message board for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com.

Unikoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Upbit, Bittrex, Kucoin, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unikoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unikoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unikoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

