Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cigna were worth $14,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Cigna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 141,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.15.

NYSE:CI traded down $5.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,447,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,313. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.34.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $725,731.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,414,391.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,815 shares of company stock worth $10,664,482. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

