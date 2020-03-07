Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $11,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,922.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 19,513 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,042.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $182.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.24 and its 200-day moving average is $181.55. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $159.00 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

