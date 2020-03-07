Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $15,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $235.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.10. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $187.13 and a 1-year high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

