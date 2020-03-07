Velas (VLX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $335,864.00

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $24.82 million and $335,864.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000238 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 91.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 62% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,065,194,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,111,828 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

