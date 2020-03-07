Verasity Hits 24 Hour Volume of $384,921.00 (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. Verasity has a market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $384,921.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000302 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009874 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.08 or 0.00727513 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014232 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011129 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000668 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

