Very Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Stock Price

News headlines about UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. UniCredit earned a media sentiment score of -3.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected UniCredit’s ranking:

Get UniCredit alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on UNCFF shares. ValuEngine raised UniCredit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. UniCredit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.