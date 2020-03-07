VIDY Market Capitalization Achieves $7.24 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $7.24 million and $1.51 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIDY has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIDY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, Gate.io, Hotbit and MXC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,162,083,206 tokens. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bithumb Global, Gate.io and MXC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

