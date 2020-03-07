View Market Capitalization Achieves $204,837.00 (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 7th. View has a total market cap of $204,837.00 and $200.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, View has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One View token can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

View’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. The official website for View is view.ly. View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here. View’s official message board is blog.view.ly. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

View Token Trading

View can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire View should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase View using one of the exchanges listed above.

