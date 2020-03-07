VNT Chain Reaches Market Cap of $3.82 Million (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One VNT Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, FCoin and Bibox. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $319,101.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain was first traded on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs.

VNT Chain Token Trading

VNT Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bilaxy and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.